Bonnie Bernstein

June 23, 2016
Latest News
Hi, everyone-- With the Miami Heat's Chris Bosh back in the news for what appears to be a recurring blood clot in his leg, I wrote a Facebook post on my concerns about his career going forward, based on my personal experience with DVT (deep vein thrombosis) and PE (pulmonary embolism-- when a clot breaks off and migrates to the lungs). More than 2 million people in the US are diagnosed with DVT each year, so hope you'll take a moment to read the post and learn about DVT risk factors.