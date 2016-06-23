Bonnie Bernstein

Recognized by the American Sportscasters Association as one of the most accomplished female journalists

June 23, 2016

Cynopsis Sports Business Summit

Moderator: The New World of Sports Content Distribution

2:30-3:15pm ET

Three Sixty, NYC

Hi, everyone-- With the Miami Heat's Chris Bosh back in the news for what appears to be a recurring blood clot in his leg, I wrote a Facebook post on my concerns about his career going forward, based on my personal experience with DVT (deep vein thrombosis) and PE (pulmonary embolism-- when a clot breaks off and migrates to the lungs). More than 2 million people in the US are diagnosed with DVT each year, so hope you'll take a moment to read the post and learn about DVT risk factors.

 
