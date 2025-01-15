Bonnie Bernstein

Latest News

Thrilled to share She Got Game: Inspiring Women, Inspired by Sports, has been honored as one of the top "Spoken Word Series" in the sports industry at this year's Cynopsis Awards! Incredible recognition in such a crowded space. Our Audible Originals series features celebs, industry leaders and world class athletes who've leveraged leveraged life skills learned through sports to thrive in their respective careers!

