Bonnie Bernstein

Upcoming Appearances
NCAA Woman of the Year Awards
Host
January 15, 2025
Nashville, TN
5:00 pm ET
Latest News
Thrilled to share She Got Game: Inspiring Women, Inspired by Sports, has been honored as one of the top "Spoken Word Series" in the sports industry at this year's Cynopsis Awards! Incredible recognition in such a crowded space. Our Audible Originals series features celebs, industry leaders and world class athletes who've leveraged leveraged life skills learned through sports to thrive in their respective careers!
Bonnie's Partnerships